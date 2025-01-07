Three in hospital, one in custody after stabbing in St. Regis

Three people are in the hospital and one is in custody after the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing call in St. Regis.

When Sheriff Ryan Funk responded to the scene, he made contact with an adult victim who had visible wounds and a younger victim, described as juvenile, who had sustained life-threatening injuries.

The adult told Funk that there was a third victim inside the house, but was believed to already be dead. The suspect was also still inside when the sheriff arrived.

A deputy arrived for backup on the scene, where they located the male victim and suspect. The deputy and sheriff then proceeded to take the suspect to the ground, and was transported to the Mineral County Detention Center where he remains in custody.

All three victims were taken to hospitals, two of which in critical condition went to Missoula, and the one in stable condition went to Mineral Community Hospital.

The Montana Department of Criminal Investigations was called to assist the Mineral County Sheriff with the crime scene.

As we learn more information, we’ll keep you updated.