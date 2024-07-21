Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Missoula PD seeking suspect in reported downtown sexual assaults

Missoula Police Cruiser
Emilty Brown/MTN News
Missoula Police Cruiser
Posted at 9:56 AM, Jul 21, 2024

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department is investigating a pair of recent sexual assaults that were reported in the downtown area.

Missoula Police Captain Eddie McLean says while both assaults happened during the evening hours, it's not clear at this point if they are related.

The suspect — who was acting suspiciously before approaching the victim in a secluded area — was last reported to be downtown on Friday night, according to a news release.

The victims were each alone at the time of the reported attacks and reported they didn't know the suspect. The man showed a weapon prior to one of the assaults.

Anyone with information about the incidents or the suspect is asked to call the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300.

People who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers at 406-721-444.

