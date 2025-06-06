Fire sparked by vehicle burning 25 acres near Ravalli

MISSOULA — A fire that was sparked along U.S. Highway 93 in the Mission Valley on Thursday evening has now burned 25 acres.

The CSKT Division of Fire reports the Midway Fire is now 10% as it burns 2 miles south of Ravalli.

A Local Type 4 organization is managing the blaze, which is being fought by a helicopter and 10 engines.

Dori Knoll The Midway Fire is burning 2 miles south of Ravalli along U.S. Highway 93.

No structures are being threatened, and no evacuations have been ordered as of Friday morning.

Fire managers report that the fire is most active along the northeast flank.

The Flathead Indian Reservation remains under "high" fire danger.