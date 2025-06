RAVALLI — Wildfire crews are responding to a fire burning just south of Ravalli along Highway 93. The fire sparked from a vehicle fire nearby and went up the hill, according to Lake County Sheriff Don Bell.

The fire was reported to be around 20 plus acres around 8 p.m., and there are no fatalities at this time. Flow of traffic was disrupted, leaving drivers with 10 to 15 minute delays.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.