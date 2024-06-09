Garden City Shootout celebrates 30th anniversary

MISSOULA — Montana hoopers ditched the hardwood for the blacktop this weekend as the state’s largest three-on-three basketball tournament returned to Missoula.

The Garden City Shootout celebrated its 30th anniversary and hundreds of basketball players from across the state and country gathered to compete.

The tournament proceeds benefit multiple non-profits including the City Life Community Center in Missoula.

Jaton Simpson, the tournament’s organizer, says the player’s love for the game keeps this tournament going.

“It’s the vibe you know, kids come out and they set a really good tone, the vibe of hey I’m here to play basketball because I love the game while sometimes we get a little lost in that,” Simpson said.

“Over the years some players come in and treat this like they’re going to the NBA here soon and we know that’s not going to be the answer for everyone but for some the ones who are coming out to compete this is their chance to grow and have that extra competitive nature on the blacktop versus just on the hardwood.”

Simpson also expressed his gratitude for the support the tournament has received over the years.

“There’s all these events going on and we’re just so thankful that people are supporting this one as well as the whole basketball community.”

Representatives from the Garden City Shootout will be at Hoopfest in Spokane from June 29-30.