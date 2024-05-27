West Valley School hosts career day for elementary students

KALISPELL — Learning about what careers are in your area is an important part of school. And at West Valley School in Kalispell they start teaching kids about future careers in their elementary years.

“We always think of career education with like high school and even with middle school but not so much Elementary,“ said Anna Porter, the Elementary Councilor at West Valley School.

Elementary students at West Valley School in Kalispell had the unique opportunity to learn about careers in the flathead through their second annual career week.

“This is a fun way to just kind of expose the kids to a lot of different jobs, careers, things that they can kind of start to think about. And so that's really the reason we do it and just to kind of have a fun week for the kids to kind of kick off the end of the school year,” said Porter.

Some of career week takes place inside the school in a traditional career day setting, but on Friday, kids got a unique opportunity.

“We are looking at cars that have wheels because they want to show kids what do they do,” said one of the students.

Careers on wheels day is a day where kids get to see different careers and the vehicles they use to do their jobs such as a tractor, a crane, police cars, an ambulance, fire truck, Search and Rescue vehicles and a game warden boat. And of course, they got to honk the horns.

“You don’t think about it that much for elementary, but it is important for them to just kind of start to think and explore different opportunities, things that they might be interested in,” said Porter.

MTN News was able to join in on the career day and teach kids about journalism and let the kids get an up-close look at the camera.

For the kids, the main interest was definitely the vehicles but they also got to hear from people in these careers and learn about what they do everyday.

“The community members are amazing and they're always super eager and happy to come out. And just seeing the kids get excited and learn new things and run around and honk horns and just make noise so they get excited,” said Porter.