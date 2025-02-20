Crews knock down fire at Columbia Falls restaurant

COLUMBIA FALLS — Crews battled a Wednesday evening fire at a restaurant in the Flathead.

Columbia Falls Fire Chief Karl Weeks says firefighters were called to the Teriyaki Kitchen on Nucleus Avenue shortly before 8:45 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find light smoke coming from the main floor and residents in the apartments above the restaurant were evacuated as a precaution.

Chief Weeks says the fire was sparked by an electrical issue in the kitchen and was contained by the sprinkler system.

Crews were then able to knock down the flames with only minor damage done to the restaurant.

The Columbia Falls, Evergreen and Whitefish fire departments responded to the scene.

- information from Derek Joseph included in this report.