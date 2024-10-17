Federal judge to hear Flathead Warming Center’s request for temporary restraining order

KALISPELL — A federal judge has granted the Flathead Warming Center’s request for a hearingon an emergency motion for a temporary restraining order.

The hearing will is scheduled to take place on October 25, 2024, at 9 a.m. in federal court in Missoula.

“The witness testimony and legal argument will explain to the Court why an order is needed allowing the Flathead Warming Center to remain open while this case is litigated, a process that can take years,” said Jeff Rowes, a senior attorney at the Institute for Justice. “When constitutional rights are at stake and there is a threat to life and limb, courts regularly stop the government from doing harmful things like shutting down a homeless shelter while a case is pending.”



The Flathead Warming Center has announced that as temperatures drop, it will open during the day to provide limited services. Donations of blankets, sleeping bags, and hand warmers are also being requested.

According to a news release, the City of Kalispell has confirmed the Flathead Warming Center can remain open during the day to provide some services.



The shelter will be open daily between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Showers, laundry and "a safe space for those in need to rest and warm up," the release states. Additionally, social workers and a licensed addiction counselor will also be available.

The City of Kalispell revoked the Warming Center’s permit in September following complaints from neighbors about the behavior of homeless people in the area.