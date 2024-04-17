Watch Now
Glacier National Park to host Junior Ranger Days

The first Junior Ranger Days will be held on April 20, 2024, at the Apgar Visitor Center inside Glacier National Park.
Posted at 4:46 PM, Apr 17, 2024
WEST GLACIER — Kids have the chance to become Junior Rangers at Glacier National Park to celebrate National Park Week.

The first Junior Ranger Days will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2024, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Apgar Visitor Center.

Events will include indoor and outdoor activities, interactions with park rangers, animal Olympics, dressing up as a park ranger, learning to talk on the park radios and much more.

People on the east side of the park will have a similar opportunity on Saturday, April 27 at Medicine Spring Library at Blackfeet Community College in Browning.

National Park Week is April 20 through the 28 and entrance fees will be waived on April 20 to encourage everyone to enjoy their national parks.

