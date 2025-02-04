Watch Now
Hodgson Road to close, Flathead Co. prepares for winter weather

Drivers are advised to plan accordingly and avoid traveling in the area of the road closure.
Hodgson Road from Trumble Creek to near Whitefish Stage Road in the Whitefish area will close on Wednesday afternoon.
KALISPELL — The Flathead County Sheriff's Office reports Hodgson Road from Trumble Creek Road to just east of the Whitefish River will be closing on Tuesday in anticipation of deteriorating weather conditions.

The gates will close between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. Drivers are advised to plan accordingly and avoid traveling in the area. Hodgson Road is expected to reopen on Thursday, but this may change depending on weather conditions, a social media post notes.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the area until Feb. 5 at 9 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office notes there could be dangerous travel conditions with possible whiteout conditions near Flathead Lake and the Mission Valley. Drifting snow is also expected to impact U.S. Highway 93, Montana Highway 35, and Montana Highway 28.

Current Flathead County road conditions and updates can be found here.

