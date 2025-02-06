Investigation underway into Thursday morning Kalispell crash

KALISPELL — An investigation is underway after a person suffered "life threatening injuries" in a Thursday morning Kalispell crash.

The Kalispell Police Department reports it happened in the area of Airport Road and U.S. Highway 93 at approximately 6 a.m.

KPD reports one person was taken to the Logan Health Emergency Room to be treated following the crash.

MTN News

People are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues due to a large police presence.

The names of those involved in the crash have not been released.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.