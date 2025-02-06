Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

Investigation underway into Thursday morning Kalispell crash

Kalispell police report one person suffered "life threatening injuries" in a crash in the area of Airport Road and U.S. Highway 93.
Kalispell Police
Sean Wells/MTN News file
Kalispell Police
Posted
and last updated

KALISPELL — An investigation is underway after a person suffered "life threatening injuries" in a Thursday morning Kalispell crash.

The Kalispell Police Department reports it happened in the area of Airport Road and U.S. Highway 93 at approximately 6 a.m.

KPD reports one person was taken to the Logan Health Emergency Room to be treated following the crash.

Kalispell Crash 2625.png

People are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues due to a large police presence.

The names of those involved in the crash have not been released.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader