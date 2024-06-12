Kalispell taking inventory of lead service lines, community's help needed

KALISPELL — The City of Kalispell is asking for help from the community to complete an inventory of lead service lines throughout the city.

The inventory of lead service lines is required by the U.S. Environmental Agency (EPA) and Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) for all public water supplies including Kalispell.

A service line is an underground pipe that carries water from the water main into a home or building.

Kalispell officials need to determine what material that service line is made of with specific concerns for pipes containing lead that are potential health hazards to drinking water.

The city is asking community members to take an online survey and submit photos of service lines to help in the collection of the data.