North Valley Music School reaches fundraising goal for new school building

WHITEFISH — A dream years in the making is finally coming true for the North Valley Music School, as construction is underway on a new building and they have reached their fundraising goals for the project,

“It really came as a shock. We were all in tears and just stoked, really. It was an exciting time,” said North Valley Music School Executive Director Deidre Corson.

The North Valley Music School received a $500,000 donation from Jim and Lisa Stack that put them over their fundraising goal of $7.5 million for the new music school.

“It's taken a community of people, a village of people that are dedicated, philanthropic members of this musical community to make this happen,” said Corson.

The North Valley Music School began dreaming of a new school almost 20 years ago and started fundraising for the project six years ago, and now, construction is well underway on the 8,100-square-foot school.

“Yeah, 17 years of dreaming, and now we're standing in front of the new music school, it's quite surreal. I can speak on behalf of our faculty staff and our board of directors, our fundraising team, that everyone is beside themselves excited,” said Corson.

While a few big donations really helped reach the fundraising goal, it has been a community effort to raise the funds necessary for this project.

“But we're grateful, not just to the Stacks, but you know, we had a five-year-old that emptied her piggy bank and wanted to help build her new music school," Carlson said. "Some kids did a lemonade stand, and they helped raise funds for the music school. Then we have our top donors, the Kramer Family Foundation, and now the Stacks are part of that musical family, too. So, we're really grateful for everybody."

The new school will be equipped with a recital hall, offices, group classroom and 15 private studio spaces. It is designed with musicians in mind and will be soundproofed and even the windows are designed to look like piano keys.

“We are so lucky to be in this community. The musical community here is unbelievable, and people have just come out of the woodwork to support this project. And it feels so good because it's daunting to raise millions of dollars but this community makes it happen. It's so magical, and we are forever grateful because we can't do it without this community,” said Corson.

Construction is scheduled to be completed at the end of July and classes will begin at the new school the day after Labor Day.