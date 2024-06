WHITEFISH — The City of Whitefish is reminding neighbors in Northwest Montana to stay “bear aware”.

The city announced on Monday, June 3, that bears have recently been spotted at several locations throughout Whitefish.

They're also reminding people to be “bear aware” even when people are in town.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks offers information on how to be "bear aware" at https://fwp.mt.gov/bear-aware.