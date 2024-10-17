Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Attempt to identify human remains found west of Missoula continues

The remains, which were found on June 29, have been taken to the Forensic Science Division in Billings for a more in-depth examination
Deep Creek Human Remains Map
MTN News
Deep Creek Human Remains Map
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — An investigation into human remains found west of Missoula in late June is continuing.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office reports the remains, which were found on June 29, 2024, on Deep Creek Road, have not been able to be identified. Additionally, the cause of death has yet to be determined.

The remains were taken to the Montana Medical Examiner’s Office in Missoula for further investigation but no conclusive results were determined following weeks of review.

Members of the University of Montana Anthropology Department assisted in the attempt to identify the remains which have been taken to the Forensic Science Division in Billings for a more in-depth examination.

Missoula County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jeannette Smith stated that the remains found in the Clark Fork River on October 13, are not related to the remains found on Deep Creek Road.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader