Bringing brunch back: FSK debuts near Missoula airport

MISSOULA — Missoula's latest brunch spot opened its doors on Jan. 31st in hopes of bringing brunch back.

FSK is owned by Megan Matthews, a former chef at the popular Missoula restaurant, Burns St. Bistro, which closed in 2023.

“Opening a restaurant has always been one of my dreams to be able to do," Matthews said.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News FSK owner, Megan Matthews



Fork Spoon & Knife, better known as FSK, is on Butler Creek Road near the Missoula Montana Airport. Offering a range of things from pastries to coffee to breakfast burritos, Matthews wants this to be the spot that offers a good social atmosphere for Missoula, especially as the city expands west.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News FSK pastries



“Missoula is growing out this way and there really isn't anything out here for the businesses and for the families that live up in Butler Creek Road," Matthews said.

She believes the unique location near the airport will draw people in rather than hurt the business and so far customers agree.

"It's not too far to try, but I feel like it's enough to where it's maybe a little bit more of like an outing, rather than just, like, going to a coffee shop in town," customer, Maya Safarik, said.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Maya Safarik, costumer

Safarik ordered a breakfast burrito, a specialty the brunch spot offers along with a muffin.

"This muffin, oh my gosh, probably one of the best I've had," Safarik said.

The opening of FSK was strategically planned so that by the time tourist season comes, the restaurant is fully prepped and ready for the waves of people.

“The staff has been amazing and made the dream come true," Matthews said.

The business is open Tuesday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on the weekends for brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. FSK is located at 6170 Butler Creek Road.