Dogs die in Thursday afternoon West Riverside fire

MISSOULA — Two dogs died in a Thursday afternoon mobile home fire in the West Riverside area.

Missoula Rural Fire District Chief Paul Finlay says crews were called out to a home in the 7700 block of Bear Drive at approximately 2:15 p.m.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find heavy smoke coming from a single-wide trailer house. Finlay reports that crews quickly knocked down the fire.

Four dogs were inside the home during the fire. MRFD reports two dogs died at the scene and one was taken to an emergency veterinarian and appears to be doing fine.

The East Missoula Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene an 16 firefighters were on scene for approximately 90 minutes.

No injuries were reported and the cause blaze is under investigation. Finlay notes in a news release that the home appears to be a total loss and "was well involved before being identified and reported."

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and an ambulance also responded to the fire.