Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for 14-year-old girl out of Missoula

MISSOULA — A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of the Missoula Police Department for 14-year-old Honey Stripped-Squirrel.

Honey has not been seen or heard from since April 9, 2025, at 11 a.m. and was last known to be on foot in Missoula.

She is described as being Native American, 4'11" tall, weighing 90 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Honey was last seen on foot wearing a black sweatshirt, sweatpants, and black and white Converse high-tops.

The advisory states she is possibly headed toward the Browning, Clinton, or Granite County areas.

Law enforcement believes she Honey in danger and that she does not have a phone or other capabilities to ask for help.

Anyone with information about Honey Stripped-Squirrel is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or call 911.