Missoula City Land Use and Planning Committee discusses proposed East Missoula subdivision

MISSOULA — The Missoula City Council is planning to vote on whether or not to approve the Aspire Subdivision proposed for East Missoula on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.

The subdivision proposal was presented to the Missoula City Council Land Use and Planning Committee on Wednesday.

406 Engineering, city planner Dave DeGrandpre, and DeNova Homes presented their subdivision which would bring 252 homes to East Missoula over the next 10 years.

The developers are looking to annex a 35.28-acre parcel into the city's jurisdiction, noting there is already city water and sewer in the area and the setback requirement is less. A rezoning request has also been presented.

The development team spoke about possible adjustments to variances they've requested like block lengths and setbacks from the Clark Fork River.

The adjustments came after the consolidated City-County Planning Board previously voted not to recommend eight of 10 variances to the Missoula City Council.

Committee members asked questions about the riparian zone, traffic, and parks. They discussed Canyon View Park and the additional access trail/park the subdivision would add. Further, the committee wondered about the feasibility of fixing connecting streets like Robinson.

Attendees from East Missoula voiced their concerns about traffic in the area, damage to the environment, and how they feel this process has been dragged out.

The committee made no changes or recommendations and the subdivision will now go to the whole Missoula City Council on Aug. 26.