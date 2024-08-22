Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Missoula City Land Use and Planning Committee discusses proposed East Missoula subdivision

The full Missoula City Council will discuss the proposed Aspire Subdivision on August 26
No changes or recommendations were made and the subdivision will now go to the full Missoula City Council on August 26.
East Missoula Meeting
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — The Missoula City Council is planning to vote on whether or not to approve the Aspire Subdivision proposed for East Missoula on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.

The subdivision proposal was presented to the Missoula City Council Land Use and Planning Committee on Wednesday.

406 Engineering, city planner Dave DeGrandpre, and DeNova Homes presented their subdivision which would bring 252 homes to East Missoula over the next 10 years.

The developers are looking to annex a 35.28-acre parcel into the city's jurisdiction, noting there is already city water and sewer in the area and the setback requirement is less. A rezoning request has also been presented.

The development team spoke about possible adjustments to variances they've requested like block lengths and setbacks from the Clark Fork River.

The adjustments came after the consolidated City-County Planning Board previously voted not to recommend eight of 10 variances to the Missoula City Council.

Committee members asked questions about the riparian zone, traffic, and parks. They discussed Canyon View Park and the additional access trail/park the subdivision would add. Further, the committee wondered about the feasibility of fixing connecting streets like Robinson.

Attendees from East Missoula voiced their concerns about traffic in the area, damage to the environment, and how they feel this process has been dragged out.

The committee made no changes or recommendations and the subdivision will now go to the whole Missoula City Council on Aug. 26.

More local news from KPAX
Tester Missoula Campaign Event

Montana Politics

Senator Jon Tester holds campaign event in Missoula

Kathryn Roley
Free haircuts

Positively Montana

Franklin Elementary School students ready for school after free haircuts

Emily Brown
UM Concerts 1280x720.png

Missoula County

Concerts, Griz opener create profitable 10 days at Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Kyle Hansen
Black Cat Bake Shop

Missoula County

Longtime Missoula bakery to close

MTN News
Montana Meth Project Amy. R

Montana News

Montana Meth Project shifts to now also focus on the dangers of fentanyl

Zach Volheim
FWP Sign

Western Montana News

Grizzly bear euthanized in Blackfoot Valley

MTN News

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader