Missoula PD seeking info on missing man Shaun Oelschlager

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department is looking for your help in finding a 32-year-old man who has been reported missing.

Shaun Oelschlager is 5'6" tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. It's not known what he was wearing when he went missing.

Shaun was last heard from via text message around 5 p.m. on Monday, March 31, stating he was driving out of Missoula.

He is believed to be traveling in a 2019 Dodge Ram Rebel, Montana license plate I1589.

Anyone with information about Shaun’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911 immediately.