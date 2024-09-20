Missoula Police Department addresses recent school threats

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department reports a pair of unrelated threats of violence have been made in the last 24 hours against Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS).

MPD reports investigations are continuing and that suspects in both incidents have been identified. Nobody is in custody as of Friday morning, according to a news release.



Measures to ensure all MCPS schools are safe have been put in place including an increased presence of officers and additional patrols around school campuses.

"We want to emphasize that, based on the information gathered, we do not believe there is an active threat to MCPS or the public at this time," Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett stated. "The safety of our community is our highest priority, and we are committed to keeping our schools safe."



Anyone who may have information about unsafe behavior or who sees any suspicious activity is asked to immediately contact the Missoula Police Department.