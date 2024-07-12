Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Missoula Pre-Release Center lacking air conditioning during heatwave

The Missoula Pre-Release Center on Mullan Road has been without air conditioning for more than a year
The Missoula Pre-Release Center on Mullan Road has been without air conditioning for more than a year.
Missoula PreRelease
Posted at 4:26 PM, Jul 12, 2024

MISSOULA — MTN has received reports the Missoula Pre-Release Center has been without air conditioning for more than a year and in this heat wave, it’s been a challenge to keep residents and staff comfortable.

We reached out to the Montana Correctional Services and talked to Executive Director Sue Wilkins who says they are being creative by renting commercial fans and swamp coolers for the building.

Montana Correctional Services is a Pre-Release Center for offenders to transition back into the community. The residents live full-time at the facility on Mullan Road but leave during the day to go to work or right now, try to cool off.

“When you hear the warnings of heat stroke and how heat can affect you, I literally take that very seriously for everybody that is here,” Wilkins told MTN.

The long-term solution would be to install a new cooling system in a 45,000-square-foot building. It’s been in the works since fall 2023 but there have been numerous setbacks.

The project is funded by the non-profit Missoula Correctional Services which means no tax dollars are being used to fund the project.

Wilkins says the new cooling system should be put in by the end of this year if all goes according to plan.

More local news from KPAX
Swimmers Itch Flathead Lake Polson

Western Montana News

Swimmer’s Itch reported near Flathead Lake; how you can avoid it

Robyn Iron
5:11 PM, Jul 12, 2024
Cherries

Western Montana News

How are Flathead cherry stands and crops doing?

Emily Brown
4:49 PM, Jul 12, 2024
Stay cool and wear sunscreen at the Montana Folk Festival

Local News

Montana Folk Festival could be a scorcher, new app helps check your sunscreen

Meagan Thompson
4:39 PM, Jul 12, 2024
Very High Fire Danger

Wildfire Watch

Bitterroot National Forest moves to ‘very high’ fire danger

MTN News
4:17 PM, Jul 12, 2024
Grant Creek

Missoula County

Missoula approves easement agreement for Grant Creek restoration

Martin Kidston - Missoula Current
4:00 PM, Jul 12, 2024
Wood Products Round Table

Western Montana News

Wood products industry looks at biomass power generation to diversify offerings

Zach Volheim
3:51 PM, Jul 12, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader