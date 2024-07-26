Missoula storm aftermath: Residents asked to continue conserving water

MISSOULA — The impacts from Wednesday evening’s storms in Missoula are continuing.

Large power outages are continuing across the city as of Friday morning and that is continuing to impact the water supply in parts Missoula.



Residents and businesses — especially in the South Hills, Linda Vista and Lewis and Clark areas — are being asked to continue conserving water.

Missoula Water is still running on generators, and only 50% of water tanks are currently online, according to a news release.

Residents are being asked not water to water lawns, and “limit domestic use” including the use of washing machines, dishwashers and taking showers or baths.

County and City Public Works are continuing to prioritize debris pick up in public rights-of-way, such as streets, roads, sidewalks and alleys.

Officials are also working to set up public debris drop sites in Lolo, Frenchtown and Seeley Lake, a Friday update states.

The drop-off sites listed below remain available for residents to drop off debris from the storm at no cost:



Garden City Compost (1125 Clark Fork Lane, open 8-5 Friday and Saturday)

Fort Missoula (36th Street lot)

Larchmont triangle (access of Post Siding Road)

McCormick Park (east lot)

Fort Missoula Ponds (access via 40th Avenue, open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

(Only dump debris in designated areas and follow all on-site instructions.)

Officials ask that people use the Garden City Compost site when possible since all the debris dropped off at the other sites ends up there.

The Red Cross of Montana is at the Missoula Elections Center on North Russell Street where people can charge essential personal devices, including medical devices. The center is open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Electricity, air conditioning, and shower facilities are available. (People should bring their own towels and toiletries).

People with non-emergency questions following Wednesday's storm can call 406-258-INFO (4636). Updates are also available at http://missoula.co/storm. Residents should continue to call 9-1-1 in an emergency.