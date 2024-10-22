Overnight power outage hits Lolo

LOLO — An overnight outage caused many to wake up without power in the Lolo area Tuesday morning.

The outage started a little before 4 a.m. and impacted about 1,500 NorthWestern Energy customers and Missoula Electric Cooperative members.

Crews found a problem with an underground cable that takes power from the substation in Lolo into the distribution system and out to the community.

All the power was restored before 8 a.m. Tuesday and repair work on the cable is underway.

NorthWestern Energy tells MTN that while this outage was unrelated to this summer's extreme winds, crews are still working to fix the damage from those storms.