Parents voice safety concerns over busy intersection near Hellgate Elementary in Missoula

MISSOULA — Rapid growth in the Hellgate area has led to significant increases in traffic, sparking concerns about student safety near Hellgate Elementary School.

Parents and school officials met recently to discuss potential solutions at the intersection of Mary Jane Boulevard and Melrose.

“There’s just been such rapid growth, and that rapid growth is continuing,” says Hellgate Elementary School District Superintendent Dr. Molly Blakley. “With that rapid growth has come a dramatic increase in traffic. Mary Jane is now a thoroughfare and England Blvd is a thoroughfare, which has impeded safe school routes for our students.”

Dr. Blakley met with concerned parents, including Andy Hubing, who has daughters in sixth grade and second grade at Hellgate Elementary.

“As soon as they finished the construction on Mary Jane down to Mullan and they didn’t put a four-way in here, we knew it was going to be a problem. They don’t stop, and this road, Melrose, is one of the main feeders into Hellgate Elementary," Hubing said.

Another parent, Kari Ponce De Leon, echoed these concerns, “It’s terrifying. The cars drive really fast, they don’t stop for pedestrians trying to cross, and there are kids.”

Second grade student Wrenli Hubing also expressed her unease. “I don’t really like how everybody, like, speeds up at the intersection.” Her older sister Ava added, “I’ve seen third graders trying to cross, and they’re just trying to be seen.”

The city is taking steps to address these concerns with Jeremy Keene of the Department of Public Works and Mobility for Missoula outlining recent and upcoming measures.

He told MTN in an email that the city has recently painted new crosswalks and increased police enforcement in the area. An engineering study will be finalized in the coming weeks and presented to the Neighborhood Leadership Team for their input.

MTN News Near-term recommendations include reducing the speed limit on England Boulevard, installing traffic calming features, and enhancing lighting. Monitoring of traffic flow will continue.

Parents believe additional measures are necessary.

“I think at this intersection here at Mary Jane and Melrose, it would be nice to have a button-activated light like what they have at the school crosswalk,” says Kari Ponce De Leon.

Dr. Blakley emphasized the importance of proactive efforts. “We just don’t want an accident to happen and say we knew this was an issue the whole time. We’re trying to be proactive.”

Parents and community members are invited to join the discussion about safety by reaching out to HellgateVoices@gmail.com.