Queer makers market showcases unique artwork

MISSOULA — The Center hosted a queer makers market on Saturday, showcasing local queer artists and their creations.

There were prints, crocheted artworks and a large collection of unique bolo ties up for sale at the market. Some of the standout bolo ties had to be the rat tie, playable pinball tie and cow next to a car tie.

The uniqueness of the ties comes from the fact that all of the tie pieces were made from upcycled materials, little trinkets and nick-nacks that the artist, The Lady Baltimore, had collected.

While the market was small, the artists told MTN that they wanted to put it on to showcase their community and the artwork that they bring to Missoula as a whole.