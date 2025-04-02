Spring street sweeping beginning in Missoula

MISSOULA — Street sweeping is starting up on Missoula's roads.
The City of Missoula’s Street Operations & Maintenance Division began its regular street sweeping schedule on Tuesday.
Work will take place on weekdays in zones across the city through early November.
Crews will be placing green "No Parking" cones on streets the day before they plan to sweep on that side of the street.
The cones mean that vehicle owners should park on the opposite side of the street or in their driveways so crews can sweep the following day starting at 7 a.m.
Click here to view the Missoula sweeping schedule and map:
Residents can help in the following ways:
- Drivers are asked to park vehicles on the even-numbered side of the street on even-numbered days and the odd-numbered side of the street on odd-numbered days from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Green No Parking cones will be placed to follow this even-odd schedule. In Special Sweeping Districts (see map), parking is prohibited on both sides of the street from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Please help our Streets crews work efficiently and safely: Don’t dump yard waste or other materials onto streets or sidewalks, including dirt, landscaping materials, leaves, building materials, and construction fencing. Crews pick up leaves in the fall only.
- To protect public and private trees, street sweepers steer clear of low-hanging tree branches to avoid breaking them. If you have questions about City trees (usually planted in the boulevard or public right-of-way), please call Missoula Parks and Recreation’s Urban Forestry Division at 406-552-6253, or click here.