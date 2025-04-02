Spring street sweeping beginning in Missoula

MISSOULA — Street sweeping is starting up on Missoula's roads.

The City of Missoula’s Street Operations & Maintenance Division began its regular street sweeping schedule on Tuesday.

Work will take place on weekdays in zones across the city through early November.

Crews will be placing green "No Parking" cones on streets the day before they plan to sweep on that side of the street.

The cones mean that vehicle owners should park on the opposite side of the street or in their driveways so crews can sweep the following day starting at 7 a.m.

Click here to view the Missoula sweeping schedule and map:

Residents can help in the following ways:

