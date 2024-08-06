Watch Now
Two week public comment for City of Missoula budget underway

The City of Missoula is getting closer to coming to the Missoula City Council for a final vote on the next budget.
A two week public comment process for Missoula's budget began at the Monday Missoula City Council meeting.
MISSOULA — The City of Missoula is getting closer to bringing the fiscal year 2025 budget to the Missoula City Council for a final vote, but the first two weeks of public comment must take place.

City departments have been presenting their budget requests to the budget and finance committees while Mayor Andrea Davis has also been putting together her budget.

This is the last year the city can use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to help cover city expenses. Mayor Davis said on Monday night that the city is looking for ways to save money.

Some of the efforts include switching the workman’s compensation provider for the city to a different provider which will save the city around $700,000.

This year will see more of a priority-based budget than it may have been in past years. However, with inflation and priorities still costing more than the revenue coming in, the city is going to be looking at new revenues to offset some costs.

There are a number of priorities that have been funded such as the Johnson Street Shelter, a digital communications initiative and the implementation of the Master Fire Plan after voters passed the fire levy in June.

While the estimated tax increase is expected to be around 5.96%, the budget numbers have not been finalized.

Visit engagemissoula.com to view the budget documents. People can comment on the budget by emailing the Missoula City Council and Mayor Davis. Written comments can also be dropped off at the front desk of City Hall.

The Missoula City Council is set to vote on the final budget at its August 19 meeting which begins at 6 p.m.

