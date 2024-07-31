Updated Missoula storm cleanup and resources information (July 31)

MISSOULA — Missoula officials have provided an update on the ongoing cleanup efforts from the July 24 storm that brought down trees and knocked out power to thousands.

The below information was provided on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

DEBRIS VOLUNTEERS AVAILABLE: Volunteer organization Team Rubicon has volunteers available through Sunday, Aug. 4, to assist property owners with debris removal. Volunteers can saw and load debris into private vehicles. They cannot haul debris. Property owners seeking assistance should call 469-271-8734.

EXPECTATIONS FOR FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE FOR PROPERTY DAMAGE: Residents seeking financial assistance for property damage should file claims with their homeowner's insurance. While local government may eventually receive financial assistance from the federal government, that aid will most likely be focused on reimbursing costs to repair public infrastructure, not to provide personal financial assistance to homeowners.

BITTERROOT RIVER CLOSURE LIFTED: Fish, Wildlife and Parks lifted the last remaining river closure, on the Bitterroot River, Wednesday morning after the remaining power pole was removed.

DEBRIS DROP SITES: The following debris drop-off sites are open today:



Larchmont Triangle site (corner of Fort Missoula Road and Post Siding Road)

North Side Pit (corner Shakespeare and Rodgers)

Fort Missoula at South Avenue and 36th Street

Garden City Compost, 1125 Clark Fork Lane

Officials note that debris sites are quickly filling up and city staff are being flexible with closing and opening sites as needed. Officials are still asking that request that residents with low-priority debris (i.e., it's not blocking their driveway or causing other access issues) wait to drop it off.

Users should follow all on-site signage and traffic control staff and only drop debris in designated areas.

Efforts are continuing to work to set up a debris drop site in Lolo, however, a news release notes that this may not be accomplished in the near term.

There is no county-owned land in the area, and drop sites must be large enough to accommodate large volumes of debris for several months, as well as mitigate noise and odor concerns.

ROAD SAFETY AND ROAD CLOSURES: Crews are still working to repair power lines in some areas, and need drivers to follow road closures and posted speed limits so they can continue without disruption. Drivers ignoring road closures slows this work down. Drivers should also not drive over power lines.

INTERMITTENT POWER OUTAGES POSSIBLE: NorthWestern Energy and Missoula Electric Co-op customers may experience intermittent power outages due to storm-weakened trees falling on lines and power being rerouted as the systems come back online. If power is out for more than half an hour, customers should call their provider.

ADHERE TO STAGE II FIRE RESTRICTIONS: Stage II fire restrictions are still in effect throughout Missoula County, which restricts the use of chainsaws from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. Residents should plan to use chainsaws in the morning and then haul debris in the afternoon.

CLEAR STORM DRAINS: Residents should make sure yard debris is not blocking storm drains on their streets, especially with today's weather. Blocked storm drains can lead to localized flooding. Residents can call 406-552-6379 to report blocked storm drains.

HAZARDS STILL IN TREES: Many trees still have loose branches and limbs that could fall at any time, especially in windy conditions. Residents should look up to ensure they're aware of potential hazards in trees and avoid parking vehicles under trees with hazards.

City Parks staff are flagging the base of city trees with hazards, however, not all dangerous trees have been identified. People should be extremely careful in all parks and natural areas, as the risk of falling trees and branches remains high in the storm's aftermath.

HOW TO HELP: Residents can visit https://www.volunteermissoula.org/ to sign up to help with the response or to request volunteer help on their property, and United Way of Missoula County will coordinate efforts.