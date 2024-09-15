Missoula in Motion hosts annual Sunday Streets Missoula

MISSOULA — Over one mile of streets in Missoula were closed this Sunday, but not because of construction.

Since 2010 Sunday Streets Missoula has been an annual event put on by Missoula in Motion to encourage using public transportation, biking and walking.

The streets were lined with activities for people of all ages and abilities that encouraged getting active in the community and utilizing different forms of transportation.

Missoula in Motion’s Katherine Auge explained how this event gets the community active.

“Shutting down a street for a day provides people with a really low stress environment to bike and walk,” Auge said.

“The idea is to kind of get more comfortable with that feel more confident so that you feel more confident using that mode and highlighting some of the great biking and pedestrian infrastructure we have in Missoula.”

More information about Missoula in Motion can be found here https://www.missoulainmotion.com/