Low voter turnout being seen for Tuesday's election in Missoula County

MISSOULA — Tuesday's election is mainly focused on the local level, including school levies, school boards and additional levies for things like fire departments.

MTN sat down with Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman, who said that turnout this year has been low.

According to their numbers at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, there had been only a 27% voter turnout, but the ballot return was sitting at 32%. The turnout is down from the previous off-year elections by about 10%.

Seaman wanted to emphasize that this election affects things at the local level and that they hope the turnout percentage will increase.

"This is a different style of election. So this is gonna be based off of your local community boards, the people who may decide whether or not your fire station is gonna be a volunteer fire station or how they fund themselves. It may be your community council."

There are 11 locations to drop off your ballot until 8 p.m. across Missoula County.

The following drop-off locations are open until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 6:



Bonner Elementary School, 9045 Hwy. 200 E.

Desmet School, 6355 Padre Lane

East Missoula Fire Department, 300 Montana Ave.

Frenchtown Fire Station, 16875 Marion St.

Hellgate Elementary School, 2385 Flynn Lane

Lolo School, 5305 Farm Lane

Potomac Elementary School, 29827 Potomac Road

Seeley Lake Elementary School, 200 School Lane

Target Range Elementary School, 4095 South Ave. W.

Russell Street between the Fairgrounds and the YMCA – Missoula (drive-thru location)

Elections Office (Building B), 140 N. Russell St.

Same-day voter registration is also available on Tuesday. The Missoula County Elections Office is open until 8 p.m. on Tuesday and all voters in line by 8 p.m. will be served.