Noxon Bridge re-opens with restrictions

NOXON — After nearly two weeks of having no way in or out of town, the Noxon Bridge has opened with restrictions.

Jim Byler the Noxon Rural fire chief says the bridge now has a ten-mile-per-hour speed limit with a maximum weight of 29 tons.

These conditions will allow essential food and supply deliveries to be brought into town and for school buses to continue their usual routes.

Byler also says the full repairs for the bridge will not be funded by the state and will need to be funded by Sanders County.