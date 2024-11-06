Hamilton School District voters approve potential sale of middle school property

HAMILTON — Hamilton School District voters approved the potential sale of the middle school property by a 61% to 39% margin on Tuesday.

Hamilton Middle School is split into two areas — the main building and the pod.

Principal Andrea Gray told MTN that the pod was built as a temporary solution in the 1970s to address a lack of space.

Staff also shared that additional reasons for wanting to get rid of the property include lack of amenities and safety.

They said kids travel outside from the main school to the pod at least seven times daily since lockers are in one building and classes in another.

Now, with voter permission, the district can seek a buyer for the facilities.

A timeline has not been established yet but we will keep you updated.