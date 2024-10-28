1 person taken to hospital following fire in Polson

POLSON — A person was taken to the hospital following an early Sunday morning fire in Polson.

The City of Polson Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at a home on Fifth Avenue West shortly after 2 a.m.

Crews arrived to find smoke and fire in the basement.

MTN News The City of Polson Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on Fifth Avenue West on October 27, 2024.

According to a social media post, the fire was contained to a storage area and brought under control within 10 minutes of firefighters arriving at the scene.

While no firefighters were injured, one person from the home was taken to the hospital suffering from some inhalation.

The Polson Rural Fire District also responded to the scene.