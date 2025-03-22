Backcountry avalanche warning issued for Flathead & Lincoln counties

HUNGRY HORSE — The Flathead Avalanche Center in Hungry Horse has issued a backcountry avalanche warning for Flathead and Lincoln counties.

The warning is from Saturday, March 22, to Sunday, March 23, 7:00 a.m.

The backcountry warning is due to heavy snowfall and wind, which have caused dangerous avalanche conditions.

The warning is for above 6500 feet in the Swan and Flathead Ranges as well as Glacier National Park. The hazard is greatest on wind-affected slopes.

Backcountry travelers are very likely to trigger slab and loose snow avalanches. Natural avalanches are likely. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended.

For detailed forecast go toFlathead Avalanche Center.

Flathead Avalanche Center is a service provided by the Flathead National Forest and is funded by the Flathead National Forest, Glacier National Park, the state of Montana, and donations to Friends of the Flathead Avalanche Center.