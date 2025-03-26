Crews knock down brush fire that threatened homes in Polson

POLSON — Crews stopped a brush fire that broke out in the Mission Valley on Tuesday afternoon.
The City of Polson Fire Department was called out at 4:54 p.m. for a reported fire on the east side of Polson.
Firefighters arrived to find a brush fire at the end of Ridgewater Drive burning uphill toward homes on Long Lake Drive.
The fire was stopped at three acres before reaching any homes in the area, a social media post states.
A total of 23 personnel responded to the scene including crews from the Polson Rural Fire District.
No injuries were reported.