Crews knock down brush fire that threatened homes in Polson

POLSON — Crews stopped a brush fire that broke out in the Mission Valley on Tuesday afternoon.

The City of Polson Fire Department was called out at 4:54 p.m. for a reported fire on the east side of Polson.

Firefighters arrived to find a brush fire at the end of Ridgewater Drive burning uphill toward homes on Long Lake Drive.

City of Polson Fire Department

The fire was stopped at three acres before reaching any homes in the area, a social media post states.

A total of 23 personnel responded to the scene including crews from the Polson Rural Fire District.

No injuries were reported.