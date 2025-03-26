Watch Now
Crews knock down brush fire that threatened homes in Polson

The fire was stopped at three acres and no homes were damaged.
POLSON — Crews stopped a brush fire that broke out in the Mission Valley on Tuesday afternoon.

The City of Polson Fire Department was called out at 4:54 p.m. for a reported fire on the east side of Polson.

Firefighters arrived to find a brush fire at the end of Ridgewater Drive burning uphill toward homes on Long Lake Drive.

Polson Brush Fire 2.jpg

The fire was stopped at three acres before reaching any homes in the area, a social media post states.

A total of 23 personnel responded to the scene including crews from the Polson Rural Fire District.

No injuries were reported.

