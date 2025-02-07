'Elevated' levels of manganese found in Charlo water

CHARLO — The Consolidated Charlo Lake County Water and Sewer District is reporting "elevated" levels of manganese has been found in drinking water.

Charlo residents recently received a letter that the increased levels of manganese in the water were found during routine water testing.

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) standards recommend no consumption over .3 mg/L. The current levels in Charlo are nearly .16 mg/L.

The notice states "this is not an emergency." However, water should not be boiled and also should not be used in infant formula.

Manganese is an essential nutrient but too much is a health concern. Additional guidance about manganese in drinking water can be found on the Montana Department of Environmental Quality website.

Contact 406-644-8776 for additional information.

Editor's note: this article has been updated to clarify the levels of manganese in the drinking water and what precautions should be taken.