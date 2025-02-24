Expect delays on Highway 93 as drilling continues near Post Creek Hill bridge

MISSOULA — The drive on U.S. Highway 93 between St. Ignatius and Ronan is about to take a little bit longer.

Delays can be expected as underground drilling continues near the Post Creek Hill bridge.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) says drivers can expect lane closures 24 hours a day this week.

Traffic will be reduced to an alternating single-lane through the work zone and delays can be expected during the morning and evening commutes.

The drilling — which is being done to prepare for new groundwater monitoring devices that will help with future construction — is expected to take two more weeks.

Click here for additional information about the construction project. Project updates can are also available by calling 406-207-4484 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays.

