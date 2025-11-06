Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, November 6, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Thursday.

The Hellgate Elks donated $14,000 in winter clothing to Missoula County Public Schools to ensure students stay warm this winter. The "Warmth for Winter" program has provided over $38,000 in coats, boots and mittens to students over four years. This year, gear will be provided to nearly 9,000 students across the county. (Read the full story)

Flathead County voters approved a $105 million jail bond with 57% support on election night. Now that voters have authorized the construction of a new public safety facility to replace the deteriorating county jail, the new building aims to prevent overcrowding that has forced early inmate releases and unsafe conditions. The project is in the planning phase, but construction is expected to take approximately three years. (Read the full story)

Ryan Hunter was elected as Kalispell's next mayor on Tuesday, becoming the city's first new mayor in 12 years when he takes office next January. Hunter, a six-year city council member, defeated candidates Kisa Davison and Sid Daoud — replacing outgoing mayor Mark Johnson. (Read the full story)