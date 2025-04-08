Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

WETSERN MONTANA — Here's a quick look at Western Montana's top new stories for Tuesday.

On Monday, two suspects were arrested in the Flathead Valley following a multi-agency search for a burglary in Whitefish. Deputies found several stolen vehicles, which led to a pursuit after Whitefish Police tried to pull them over. Two Bear Air later located them hiding near a tree in Haskill Basin. The suspects, James Ekvall and Ashley Bruns, were taken to the Flathead County Detention Center pending formal charges. Authorities believe they are linked to a string of burglaries and vehicle thefts. (Read the full story)

The Flathead National Forest has accepted the special use authorization application for Holland Lake Lodge. The acceptance now allows potential buyers Eric Jacobsen and Thomas Knowles to operate the lodge within its current footprint — initiating an environmental analysis and public comment period, which is open until May 7 (Read the full story)

Monday night, Missoula City Council approved rezoning a property on California Street and River Road for higher-density housing, potentially adding 235 units and 8,500 square feet of commercial space. However, some residents are concerned about the property being on a flood plain. The council also annexed 400 California Street — that will be zoned similarly. (Read the full story)

