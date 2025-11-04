Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, November 4, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Tuesday.

After years of controversy over proposed expansion plans, that were terminated due to environmental concerns, Holland Lake Lodge officially has a new owner. Eric Jacobsen, a Great Falls native who grew up visiting the lodge as a child, purchased the historic property in hopes of reopening it by spring after completing safety upgrades. Jacobsen also said that no major expansions are planned for the lodge. (Read the full story)

Lolo residents have organized a community Facebook sponsorship program that connects volunteers with families facing SNAP benefit uncertainty. The initiative, that has attracted dozens of sponsors like local healthcare workers, has already delivered groceries to several families including one family of 10. (Read the full story)

Montana farmer John Ployhar is preserving 160-year-old buildings at the Dougherty Ranch by dismantling and reconstructing them on his property in Potomac. Ployhar said he's moving the 1863 homestead with its dovetail corners and square nails before development threatens the historic Flynn Lane property where it currently resides. (Read the full story)