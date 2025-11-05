Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, November 5, 2025

MISSOULA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.
The Hot Springs School Board voted 3-2 to terminate Business Manager Barkley Flynn on Monday night after discovering more than 24 unpaid bills for power, union dues and internet services. The termination follows another scandal involving a different district employee who allegedly paid themselves $13,000 in school funds. That employee has since been referred to law enforcement. (Read the full story)
With food banks feeling the impact of November's SNAP benefits being stalled, United Way of Missoula County donated $10,000 to the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center in hopes of helping to meet increased demand and limited resources. The organization used $5,000 from a longtime donor and another $5,000 from their emergency assistance fund. (Read the full story)
Dozens of protesters held a "die-in" to rally against potential Trump Administration cuts to SNAP benefits, Medicare and other healthcare programs at the Missoula County Courthouse Lawn on Tuesday. Protesters lay on the ground with tombstones — some donning quotes saying cuts are "killing" healthcare programs. (Read the full story)