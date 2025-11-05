Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, November 5, 2025

MISSOULA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

The Hot Springs School Board voted 3-2 to terminate Business Manager Barkley Flynn on Monday night after discovering more than 24 unpaid bills for power, union dues and internet services. The termination follows another scandal involving a different district employee who allegedly paid themselves $13,000 in school funds. That employee has since been referred to law enforcement. (Read the full story)

Hot Springs School Board terminates contract with school business manager/clerk

With food banks feeling the impact of November's SNAP benefits being stalled, United Way of Missoula County donated $10,000 to the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center in hopes of helping to meet increased demand and limited resources. The organization used $5,000 from a longtime donor and another $5,000 from their emergency assistance fund. (Read the full story)

United Way donates $10,000 to Missoula Food Bank amid SNAP cuts

Dozens of protesters held a "die-in" to rally against potential Trump Administration cuts to SNAP benefits, Medicare and other healthcare programs at the Missoula County Courthouse Lawn on Tuesday. Protesters lay on the ground with tombstones — some donning quotes saying cuts are "killing" healthcare programs. (Read the full story)