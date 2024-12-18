UPDATE: Power restoration efforts continue across Northwest Montana

UPDATE: 4 p.m. - December 18, 2024

Flathead Electric Cooperative reports as of 3:45 p.m., power had been restored to Essex and West Glacier.

"Crews found no damage, indicating the issue was temporary and cleared on its own. This can happen when something like a tree branch briefly contacts an energized line and then falls away," a social media post states.

FEC crews are continuing to assess other outages, including those in the Swan Valley.

The latest Flathead Electric Cooperative power outage information can be found here.

Mission Valley Power reports power has been restored.

Anyone who is still without power is asked to contact 406-883-7900.

The latest Mission Valley Power outage information can be found here.

(first report: 2:37 p.m. - December 18, 2024)

Mission Valley Power is reporting hundreds of customers are without power on Wednesday afternoon.

The outages are scattered with Mission Valley Power reporting there's a Bonneville Power outage impacting customers in areas from Charlo to Evaro.

Crews are working on fixing the issue but we do not have an estimated time on when power will be restored yet, according to a social media post.

The latest Mission Valley Power outage information can be found here.

Meanwhile, Flathead Electric Cooperative is reporting over 1,500 members are without power.

The largest outage is in the West Glacier area around Glacier National Park.

The latest Flathead Electric Cooperative power outage information can be found here.

Lincoln Electric Cooperative was reporting power outages between Olney to Stryker and isolated reports along Therriault Creek Road.

The "outages are due to the ongoing weather conditions, including heavy rain and wind. The rain is making the snow on already bent trees heavy, causing them to fall into power lines," a social media post states.

Crews teams are working to clear trees, and restore power. Outages can be reported by calling 406-889-3301.