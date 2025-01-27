UPDATE: Missoula meeting to discuss proposed grizzly bear recovery plan canceled

UPDATE: 4:44 p.m. - January 27, 2024

The following information has been posted on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service website:

"Public Meeting Update: In light of the recent transition and the need for this Administration to review the recent grizzly bear proposed rule, the Service is cancelling all four of the public meetings and hearings that the agency voluntarily scheduled on this proposal."

(first report: 3:35 p.m. - January 27, 2025)

Do you have thoughts on grizzly bear management in Montana? Tuesday is your chance to weigh in.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is hosting a public meeting in Missoula on Jan. 28 about proposed changes to grizzly bear recovery in the Lower 48 States.

Montana cattle rancher raises concerns about new grizzly bear ruling

The agency decided to keep grizzlies protected under the Endangered Species Act earlier this month, proposing what they say is a new, more comprehensive management plan and not turning management over to the states, as Montana and others requested.

While public comments can be submitted on the proposal through March 17, 2025, Tuesday will mark the first of 4 meetings featuring a detailed information session on the agency's plan.

Reaction to federal decision denying Montana, Wyoming grizzly bear delisting petition

The meeting will kick off at 3 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn and run until 8. Public comments can be submitted in person at the meeting or online.