Lawsuit filed over revocation of Flathead Warming Center conditional use permit

KALISPELL — A federal lawsuit is being filed over a recent Kalispell City Council decision to revoke the conditional use permit for the Flathead Warming Center.

The Institute for Justice — which a news release describes as a nonprofit, public interest law firm — has partnered with the Flathead Warming Center in filing the 106-page court action.

The lawsuit asks the court for an emergency order to keep the Flathead Warming Center open while the legal battle is underway to make sure the most vulnerable are not left out in the cold," the release states.



The Kalispell City Council voted 6-3 on September 16 following public comment and discussion during Monday evening's meeting. The decision means the Flathead Warming Center can no longer provide a place for the homeless to stay overnight.

The Institute for Justice says the decision to revoke the conditional use permit is a violation of the U.S. and Montana constitution.

- Developing story. Check back for updates