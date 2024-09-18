Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Not guilty plea entered in death of Ronan man

The body of 67-year-old Ed Loder was found in the Twin Lakes/Jocko Canyon area outside of St. Ignatius on September 6
James Phillip Lawrence
Sean Wells/MTN News
James Phillip Lawrence appearing in a Polson courtroom on September 18, 2024
James Phillip Lawrence
Posted
and last updated

POLSON — The man charged with deliberate homicide in the death of a Ronan man appeared in a Polson courtroom on Wednesday morning.

James Phillip Lawrence, 70, of Polson pleaded not guilty to charges of Deliberate Homicide and Tampering with Evidence in the death of 67-year-old Ed Loder.

Prosecutors previously stated in court documents that a blood trail, at least five bullet casings, and bloody eyeglasses were found along a section of Timberlane Road.

According to court documents, Lawrence waived his Miranda rights and told investigators, "I'm toast anyways I guess, so, yeah I did it."

A jury trial for Lawrence has been set for March 3, 2024, at 9 a.m.

Lawrence could face a sentence of up to life in prison if he's found guilty on the deliberate homicide charge.

- information from Sean Wells included in this report

More local news from KPAX
Matthew Vitek

Crime and Courts

Man charged with Ferndale deliberate homicide sentenced to prison

MTN News
Missoula Downtown Pawn and Gun

Crime and Courts

Reward offered for information on Missoula pawn shop robbery

MTN News
Whitefish High School

Flathead County

Voters approve Whitefish High school bonds requests

MTN News
Condon sign

Missoula County

Seeley-Swan Valley residents start petition seeking secession from Missoula Co.

Emily Brown
warming center

Flathead County

Flathead Warming Center speaks out after Kalispell City Council revokes permit

Kiana Wilson
Screenshot 2024-09-17 at 5.14.06 PM.png

Missoula County

Runner crossing the country for grief awareness visits Missoula

Caroline Weiss

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader