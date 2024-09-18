Not guilty plea entered in death of Ronan man

POLSON — The man charged with deliberate homicide in the death of a Ronan man appeared in a Polson courtroom on Wednesday morning.

James Phillip Lawrence, 70, of Polson pleaded not guilty to charges of Deliberate Homicide and Tampering with Evidence in the death of 67-year-old Ed Loder.

Prosecutors previously stated in court documents that a blood trail, at least five bullet casings, and bloody eyeglasses were found along a section of Timberlane Road.

According to court documents, Lawrence waived his Miranda rights and told investigators, "I'm toast anyways I guess, so, yeah I did it."

A jury trial for Lawrence has been set for March 3, 2024, at 9 a.m.

Lawrence could face a sentence of up to life in prison if he's found guilty on the deliberate homicide charge.

- information from Sean Wells included in this report