Sentencing date for death of Mika Westwolf pushed back

Sunny K. White will be sentenced for the hit-and-run death of Mika Westwolf on February 7.
Emily Brown/MTN News file
Sunny Katherinne White appearing in a Lake County courtroom in Polson on November 8, 2023.
MISSOULA — A new sentencing date has been set for the woman who admitted to killing young Indigenous woman Mika Westwolf in a hit-and-run almost two years ago.

 The initial sentencing for Sunny K. White which was set for Jan. 31 is now scheduled to take place on Feb. 7. According to court documents, White's attorney asked for a deferred sentencing of up to four to five weeks.

 Documents state that White needed more time to find a guardian for her children and to file tax returns. But in response, prosecutors say that White has not diligently prepared for sentencing and is placing her own needs over justice for the Westwolf family.

The judge in the case ultimately decided to shift the sentencing date by only one week.

