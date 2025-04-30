Hundreds of Ravalli County students learn about wildlife preparedness

HAMILTON — Hundreds of Ravalli County students recently took part in a wildfire ecology and preparedness program.

Over 380 fifth-grade students took part in nine schools took part in the project, which was led by the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.



"These kids are incredible—curious, thoughtful, and already deeply connected to their landscape," said Ella Langer, DNRC Hamilton Unit’s Fire-Adapted Communities Coordinator. "They asked endless questions, shared personal stories, and wholly embraced the importance of being fire-adapted."

The hands-on curriculum taught students about the ecological role of fire, community resilience, and fire safety, empowering them to share their new knowledge and promote wildfire preparedness in their communities.

Program leaders emphasized that educating our younger generations is crucial for building resilient communities in fire-prone areas.

“This program plants seeds,” said Judy Anderson, co-chair of the Fire in the Root Council. “These students are the future landowners, decision-makers, and neighbors in fire-prone areas. The more we empower them now, the more resilient our communities will be down the road.”