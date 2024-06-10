Watch Now
Public invited to tour Columbia Falls Aluminum Company site

Community members will have the unique opportunity to tour the Columbia Falls Aluminum Company site on Wednesday
COLUMBIA FALLS — Community members will have the unique opportunity to tour the Columbia Falls Aluminum Company (CFAC) site later this week.

Busses will shuttle community members through the CFAC site so they can see the remediation area and learn about the proposed cleanup plan.

Representatives from CFAC, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality will be available to answer questions and provide general information to the public about the site and future plans.

The tours will take place on Wednesday, June 12, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. and from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

People who want to attend are encouraged to call 406-207-4484 to reserve a seat on one of the shuttles to ensure they will get a seat.

People who attend are asked to be prepared for inclement weather and muddy conditions. There are no restrooms at the site.

