KALISPELL — West Valley School had to recount the votes for their Technology Fund Levy after the May 7 election results came in as a tie.

The votes were canvassed on May 14, and it was certified that the technology levy was a tie requiring a recount.

A special board meeting was held this Friday morning to recount the votes. The levy passed by one vote, 961 to 960.

Following the recount, the Board of Trustees canvasses the votes and certifies the results.